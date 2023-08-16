PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Park City Mountain made an announcement today on its target opening date for the 2023-24 winter season, along with plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

According to a news release shared by the resort, both Park City Mountain and Canyons Village are expected to open for the upcoming winter season on Friday, November 17.

In addition to the long-awaited winter season on the mountain, the resort will be commemorating its 60 years with signature events, concerts, and art installations.

Park City Mountain, said to be the largest ski resort in the United States, offers plenty of options for skiers and snowboarders of all skill ranges with more than 300 runs, 42 lifts, six terrain parks, and dedicated learning areas. In total, the resort boasts over 155 miles of total slope length.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This next winter, the brand-new cabins on Red Pine Gondola will give guests a smoother ride with a breathtaking 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains while on their way from the Canyons Village base area to the Red Pine Lodge at mid-mountain.

During the season, the resort will also be celebrating the holidays with an annual tree lighting at Canyons Village and Santa Claus’s grand entrance into Park City via Town Lift. In February 2024, the resort will bring the local LGBTQ+ community together for its popular Queerski events.

Other activities to enjoy this next winter include:

The Park City Mountain news release states that any guests planning to visit this next winter are encouraged to purchase their lift tickets in advance, as they will be in limited quantity every day during the 2023-24 season to help prioritize the guest experience.

If tickets are sold out online, guests will reportedly not be able to purchase them at ticket windows.