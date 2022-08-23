PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Skiers and snowboarders, mark your calendars as Park City Mountain announces its 2022-23 opening dates this fall and winter season.

Get ready to hit the slopes beginning Friday, Nov. 18 as the world-class resort officially opens to the public at both Park City Mountain Village and Canyons Village.

Daily lift ticket sales will be limited this upcoming season in an effort to “prioritize the mountain experience for guests,” officials say.

Ticket availability can be viewed online, but if online tickets are sold out, visitors won’t be able to purchase tickets in-person at the resort. Passes including Epic Day Passes and Pass Holder benefit tickets will not be limited and those enrolled in ski or ride lessons will also not be affected.

A parking reservation system will be implemented in the upcoming season at Park City Mountain Village. The system aims to reduce congestion at the base area this winter season.

Free parking can still be accessed in the Cabriolet Lot at Canyons Village, Park City High School (on weekends and holidays), and High Valley Transit Park-n-Ride locations.

All COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted at the resort, removing requirements for indoor face coverings, vaccines and dining reservations.

New dining options will debut at Canyons Village along with a new ski-beach area that will stretch from the Red Pine Gondola to the Orange Bubble Express. The bench area will feature new heated pavers, seating areas and fire pits.

Children wishing to learn or improve their skills can sign up for lessons at Park City’s Ski and Ride School for children ages 7-14.

Check out Park City Mountain’s full opening details and day pass ticket options this fall/winter season.