MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Punk pop fans, mark your calendars as Paramore heads to Utah this fall.

The GRAMMY Award-winning trio will be headlining the stage at the Great Saltair on Oct. 4.

Tickets for the concert go on sale starting Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Fans can register for a Verified Fan Presale through Sunday, July 17 at 10 p.m. for ticket access on July 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, July 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

The band announced their return to touring with special stops across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Paramore’s 2022 tour marks the group’s return to the road since 2018’s “After Laughter Summer Tour.”

The last time the band released new music was in 2017 with “After Laughter.” In an interview with Rolling Stone, lead singer Hayley Williams says the band has returned to the studio this year and is currently churning out new music with a release date yet to be announced.

(Courtesy of Live Nation)

