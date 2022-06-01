SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, multi-platinum band Panic! at The Disco has announced the tour dates for their “The Viva Las Vengeance Tour” throughout the U.S. in 2022.

The alternative punk-rock band will be playing Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on Oct. 13.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

While the tour kicks off in Austin, Tex. on Aug. 8, the band will perform at concert venues throughout the nation and internationally.

The GRAMMY-nominated band’s seventh studio album, “Viva Las Vengeance” is set to arrive on Aug. 19 under label Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records.

According to representatives of the venue, “the cinematic musical journey is about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out.” The songs that make up the album take a deep dive into the band’s frontman/songwriter Brendon Urie’s relationship with his nearly 18-year-long career along with his childhood in Las Vegas, his love life, and rise to stardom.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest,” said Urie.

“Viva Las Vengeance” marks the band’s first new album since their debut of “Pray For The Wicked” in 2018. A dollar from each concert ticket sold will go towards the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation, a program that supports human rights organizations that advocate for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse.

Both Verizon Up members and Citi Entertainment program members will receive first dibs on tickets. Verizon Up members will have first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning June 2 at 10 a.m. until June 7 at 10 p.m., while Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning June 3 at 10 a.m. until June 7 at 10 p.m.

For a first look at Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” official video, check out the footage below.