SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Local Wienermobile fanatics rejoice! The infamous hot dog on wheels will be making a few stops in Utah throughout this weekend.

According to the Wienermobile Tour schedule, Utahns will get a chance to see the iconic hotdog van up close on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Salt Lake City public library (Day-Riverside Branch) at 1575 W 1000 N from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The massive hot dog will then travel north and stop by Smith’s at 217 N 2000 W in West Point on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Following that, residents in Kaysville get ready as the Wienermobile will pull over at another Smith’s on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1370 W 200 N starting 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are reportedly a total of six Wienermobiles driving around the U.S. at all times.

Anyone who spots the 27-foot-long, or 60-hotdog-long vehicle, will get a chance to receive a Wienermobile whistle.

It’s apparently tough competition to score a gig to drive these giant hot dogs. Thousands of people apply for the hotdogger gig every year, but only 12 people will be chosen. Los Angeles Times reports that becoming a Wienermobile driver is harder than getting into Harvard University.

In fact, Oscar Mayer has just opened exactly 12 hot dogger positions earlier this month. The position is full-time and lasts for a year. Drivers will visit more than 20 states, travel over 200,000 miles and attend over 200 events in 2023, CNN reports.