SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Multi-platinum artist Olivia Rodrigo made an announcement for her upcoming world tour in support of her second album release — with a stop in Salt Lake City next summer.

The GUTS World Tour kicks off next year and will take Rodrigo on a 57-date run as she headlines arenas around the globe, including when she takes the stage at the Delta Center on July 31, 2024.

Along with her local performance here in Utah, the artist will be joined by special guest and fellow producer PinkPatheress.

Her latest album titled GUTS has received much acclaim since it was released just last week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a review by Rolling Stone: “GUTS is another instant classic, with her most ambitious, intimate, and messy songs yet. Olivia’s pop-punk bangers are full of killer lines.”

During her relatively short career in the music industry, Rodrigo has already garnered three GRAMMY Award wins, as well as three “No. 1 Hits” on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Even more impressive, the award-winning artist has taken the streaming world by storm — pulling over 60 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Her first album, SOUR, was introduced in 2021 and is now 4x Platinum after selling over 17.9 million global adjusted units.

With today’s album tour announcement, Rodrigo will continue to bring her music to fans around the world as an ever-growing presence in the pop music scene.

Fans in North America can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 8 p.m. MT for both general on-sale tickets and American Express Early Access.

Once this registration period closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on September 20 and September 21.