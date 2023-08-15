SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Utahns are now returning to Snowbird for Oktoberfest 2023, a beloved fall favorite at the resort featuring some all-new activities and events for festivalgoers this season.

Celebrating its 51st edition of the anticipated festival, those who plan to attend can do so every Saturday and Sunday — including Labor Day — from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through October 15.

“Our Oktoberfest is one of the largest in the country, and we are proud to provide an authentic, fun, and ever-improving cultural experience to our guests, new and old, each and every year,” remarks Snowbird President and General Manager, Dave Fields.

Over the course of these 10 weekends, Oktoberfest will offer guests plenty of family-friendly classics to enjoy this season, such as street performers, face painting, marketplace vendors, live music, and much more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a news release by Snowbird, the resort will be operating over 20 summer activities, including its brand-new Tram rooftop balconies, which are said to be the first and only of their kind in the entire nation.

Some of the must-see happenings at Oktoberfest 2023, along with their dates, are:

LIVE ART INSTALLATIONS (Daily)

Various talented local artists will be stationed at Oktoberfest each weekend, creating their own versions of Snowbird’s iconic logo. Visitors can watch in real-time as artists showcase their different styles, mediums, and skills, to complete large-format art pieces from start to finish.

GRAND OKTOBERFEST WEEKEND (Sept 2 – Sept 4)

Over Labor Day weekend, the event pays homage to the original Oktoberfest, as well as the celebration of The Grand Entry of the Breweries in Germany. Ending at the Oktoberfest Halle stage, it will feature a parade of musicians and dancers, plus a celebratory keg tapping.

LIVE MUSIC (Daily)

Oktoberfest Halle (noon – 6 p.m.) “Featuring lively polka music and dancing, guests can embrace Bavarian culture daily during Oktoberfest at the Oktoberfest Halle”

Chickadee Stage (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.) “Local musicians will bring sprightly music to the Chickadee Stage daily during Oktoberfest, conditions permitting.”

Alphorns Atop Hidden Peak (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.) “Just a Tram ride to The Summit away, guests can enjoy Alphorns atop Hidden Peak daily during Oktoberfest.”



While admission to Oktoberfest is free, the parking will reportedly cost $12 — due to limited availability and to encourage visitors to carpool.

However, Snowbird is still offering its Free Ride Down program, providing scheduled rides via Canyon Transportation from the Oktoberfest Arch to Park & Ride locations in the Salt Lake Valley region.