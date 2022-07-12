OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns, mark your calendars as the iconic Ogden Pioneer Days celebration takes over the Ogden this month.

Returning this month, Ogden Pioneer Days offers a host of family-friendly activities including a parade, multiple rodeo days, concert performances, an art stroll, a Miss Rodeo Utah pageant and more.

Honoring the city’s rodeo heritage, the events will kick off from July 17-25.

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

(Courtesy of Ogden Pioneer Days)

Lindquist Pops Concert and Fireworks — Sunday, July 17 Head on over to Weber State University’s campus and secure a seat to enjoy a live performance by the New American Symphony while watching a spectacular fireworks show.

Grande Parade – Monday, July 25 at 9 a.m. Parade attendees can enjoy appearances by marching bands, service organizations, student body representatives from Ogden-area schools, floats, horse-drawn carriages, antique automobiles, youth dance groups and more.

Art Stroll Art enthusiasts can enjoy the “Traces of the West” art show exhibiting at the Eccles Art Center’s Main Galleries throughout the month. Focusing on a western theme, exhibited artwork will spa a variety of categories including two-dimensional art such as drawings and paintings and three-dimensional art such as sculptures and western gear. The Eccles Community Arts Center’s regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays and major holidays, including on July 24 (Pioneer Day.)



To check out the Ogden Pioneer Days’ full event schedule and information, click here.