OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns, mark your calendars as the iconic Ogden Pioneer Days celebration takes over the Ogden this month.
Returning this month, Ogden Pioneer Days offers a host of family-friendly activities including a parade, multiple rodeo days, concert performances, an art stroll, a Miss Rodeo Utah pageant and more.
Honoring the city’s rodeo heritage, the events will kick off from July 17-25.
- Lindquist Pops Concert and Fireworks — Sunday, July 17
- Head on over to Weber State University’s campus and secure a seat to enjoy a live performance by the New American Symphony while watching a spectacular fireworks show.
- Grande Parade – Monday, July 25 at 9 a.m.
- Parade attendees can enjoy appearances by marching bands, service organizations, student body representatives from Ogden-area schools, floats, horse-drawn carriages, antique automobiles, youth dance groups and more.
- Art Stroll
- Art enthusiasts can enjoy the “Traces of the West” art show exhibiting at the Eccles Art Center’s Main Galleries throughout the month.
- Focusing on a western theme, exhibited artwork will spa a variety of categories including two-dimensional art such as drawings and paintings and three-dimensional art such as sculptures and western gear.
- The Eccles Community Arts Center’s regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays and major holidays, including on July 24 (Pioneer Day.)
To check out the Ogden Pioneer Days’ full event schedule and information, click here.