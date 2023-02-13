OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Spring break is quickly approaching, typically held in the first week of March. Many families use the week-long release from school to get away and make memories with one another.

But could Ogden be considered a spring break hotspot? According to one vacationing guide, it is.

Family Destinations Guide, an online guide helping families find their perfect vacations, recently released its Top 10 best family destinations for spring break, with Utah’s Ogden City ranking No. 7 on the list.

According to the guide, Ogden makes the list for families who would rather enjoy snow-capped mountains and skiing rather than beach trip getaways for their spring break. Ogden’s shopping, dining, and 25th Street nightlife were also highlighted features.

“It’s 30 minutes north of Salt Lake City and has resorts which offer skiing programs for children,” Family Destinations Guide said about Ogden. “There are three resorts that have about 11,600 acres for skiing alone.”

Ogden certainly does have well-known ski resorts, including Snowbasin, Powder Mountain, and Nordic Valley. Thanks to Utah’s snow-heavy winter, this is a perfect year to visit any one of Utah’s ski resorts. Ogden’s three main resorts alone have tallied up to 280 inches of snow so far in the 2022-23 winter season. Just a little over an hour away from Ogden, Alta Ski Resort has received an outstanding 496 inches this winter season, according to the Utah snow report.

More than just for skiing, Family Destinations Guide recommends taking in the nearby mountains for hiking, mountain biking, or even camping with some “out-of-the-way” campgrounds.

“The Wasatch Mountain Range is a visual treat while other parts of the town are rugged and rustic,” the guide wrote.

Other top locations on the Guide’s list include a trip to the Caribbean, Wisconsin, Florida, and Mexico.