OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden will be having its “First Friday Art Stroll” this Friday, April 1 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

On the first Friday of each month, Ogden City Arts puts on a community art show exhibit around the city

Activity locations will take place from Union Station, up Historic 25th Street, and at The Monarch. There will also be stops at The Junction, Washington Ave., Eccles Art Center, and Weber State University.

The foundation, Awesome Autistic Ogden, will have its kick-off event during the art stroll with a pop-up exhibit of student art on display at the Monarch.

The Elizabeth D. Shaw Gallery will have its closing ceremony for its exhibit “All Together, Amongst Many: Reflections on Empathy.” The exhibit features art from 21 artists and will be open from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. during the stroll.

For more information please visit Ogden City Arts’ Instagram or Facebook page.