SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Hogle Zoo is bringing its beloved BooLights, a Halloween tradition back this fall.

The Hogle Zoo encourages guests of all ages to enjoy the not-so-scary fun between October 12 and 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The zoo says this year’s new light displays will include a scavenger hunt, memorable photo opportunities and a Halloween experience unlike any other.

According to the zoo, the scavenger hunt will encourage guests to celebrate the spooky season by learning about animal friends including, spiders, snakes, scorpions, beetles and bats.

While guests are making their way around the zoo look for the spooktacular maze, a 135-foot kaleidoscopic light tunnel and the many light displays.

This year’s light displays included: the Land of Spiders, Pirates Cove, a Haunted Graveyard and much more.

Click here for more information about Utah‘s Hogle Zoo BooLights.