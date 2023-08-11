SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fan-favorite Nintendo characters are in Salt Lake City, celebrating summertime gaming with Nintendo’s Summer of Play.

While in town, Nintendo fans of all ages can sit around the campfire with Isabelle and Tom Nook from “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” take a picture with Pikachu and other Pokemon from “Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet,” or even visit a photobooth for a digital keepsake at the Play Nintendo Mushroom Kingdom.

Guests will also be able to play Nintendo Switch games at the event, including the latest entry in the famed Legend of Zelda series, “Tears of the Kingdom.”

Upon arrival, guests will be given a free Nintendo Summer of Play passport. As guests go from activity to activity, their passports can be stamped as proof. Eventgoers with a filled-out passport will have an opportunity to snag some free Nintendo goodies, while the supplies last.

The Nintendo Summer of Play event is in Salt Lake City at The Gateway from Thursday, Aug. 10 until Sunday, Aug. 13. Hours for each day vary, so check below for when you’ll be able to attend the event: