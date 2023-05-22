SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On the heels of his upcoming solo album titled The Show, renowned artist Niall Horan announced today that he’ll be embarking on a world tour in 2024 — including a scheduled stop in Salt Lake City.

As part of his international journey for “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024, Horan will arrive here in Utah to take the stage at USANA Amphitheatre on July 20, 2024.

Niall Horan first gained his stardom status as a member of the renowned pop band One Direction, which has sold over 70 million records and toured the globe multiple times. On his own, Horan has accrued nearly 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify and entered the Billboard 200 list at the No. 1 position with his full-length solo debut “Flicker” in 2017.

In addition to his work as a solo artist, Horan joined NBC’s hit show “The Voice” this season as a new coach, also performing his new single “Meltdown” on the show last week.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” says Horan in a news release. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Tickets for the North American leg of “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024 will be available starting with a presale via Citi/AAdvantage on May 30, with additional presales running through the week.

General sale tickets will become available beginning June 2 at 10 a.m. local time via the artist’s website.