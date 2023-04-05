SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Hockey League is making a stop in Salt Lake City when the LA Kings host its “Frozen Fury” preseason game at the Vivint Arena — later to be renamed the Delta Center — in October.

LA Kings will play against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. Tickets for Frozen Fury go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14. An exclusive presale for Kings, Sharks, and Utah Jazz fans will start on Wednesday, April 12.

This will be the fifth time since 2018 that Salt Lake City has hosted the LA Kings for a preseason game. In 2022, the Kings played the Las Vegas Knights at the Vivint Arena, losing the game 6-4.

This will be the first time the Kings will play the San Jose Sharks in the Frozen Fury series.

Tickets to the Frozen Fury game in October can be found on the Vivint Arena website.

The annual match in Salt Lake City is presented by the Utah Sports Commission, which works to bring an economic impact and exposure to Utah by bringing big sporting events to the state. According to the Utah Sports Commission website, the organization has worked with partners to bring 900 events to Utah, including the 2002 Winter Olympics and the 2023 NBA All-Star Game that was held this past February.

In 2022, the Utah Sports Commission partnered with 70 events and reportedly brought an economic impact of over $281 million to the state.