PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Foodies, get ready as a brand new Mexican restaurant celebrates its grand opening in Park City on Thursday.

Serving traditional Mexican fare with a contemporary twist, Dos Olas Cantina has officially opened to welcome hungry diners on Thursday. Located at the Plaza in Canyons Village, the restaurant will hold an official grand opening ceremony on July 7.

Foodies can expect to enjoy a curated menu of signature items including barbacoa nachos, tinga del pollo tacos, cauliflower con mole, fresh ceviche, salads, family-style shareables, cantina-inspired snacks, and more. The menu also features a selection of desserts including churro sandwiches, tres leches and flan.

(Courtesy of Dos Olas Cantina)

(Courtesy of Dos Olas Cantina)

(Courtesy of Dos Olas Cantina)

Diners can bask in the ambiance of bright colors and textures all rooted in traditional Mexican culture. The new space will feature a massive bar, outdoor dining patio, free parking and live music performances throughout the summer.

Enjoy a wide selection of inventive margaritas, tequilas, mezcals and Mexican beers to pair with savory bites.

“We’re excited to welcome our community and visitors alike to our vibrant, dynamic space to experience not only our incredible food and handcrafted margaritas but also to connect with friends and family,” said Brian Shirken, with Columbus Pacific Development.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Park City community and offer our own unique version of authentic Mexican cuisine.”