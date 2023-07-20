HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A new boat ramp is officially open at the Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County, providing Utahns with greater access as visitors continue to flock to the waterway.

The boat ramp, called the Chicken Creek East Boat Ramp, is located on the north end of the reservoir next to Highway 40. The Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said the new ramp provides more boat access to one of Utah’s most popular fisheries.

DWR said the reservoir had been seeing an increase in visitors in recent years as it has grown in popularity. Because of the rise in visitors, DWR, in partnership with Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Wasatch County, and several other partners helped fund and construct the new boat ramp.

“It was a long time in the making. It’s taken us a number of years before we could get this put together and we’ve got a great facility here now that people can come and use,” said Strawberry Reservoir Project Leader Alan Ward. “We’re just excited about having something new at Strawberry.”

The project for the new ramp and parking lot was technically completed in October 2022, according to DWR. It only officially opened on Thursday, July 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that publically unveiled its access.

“This has been a long great process for us all to go through,” said Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest District Ranger Justin Robinson. “A lot of people, a lot of great partners, have worked with us for many years to see this day when we could provide this great access to the public. We’re really excited about that.”

Robinson said the project has come together through a collaboration of “the right people coming in at the right time.”

The Strawberry Reservoir is a popular destination among Utahns, offering camping, trails, fishing, boating, and more during the hot summer months. In the winter the reservoir can be used for ice fishing and surrounding trails are used for snowmobiling.