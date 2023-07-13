SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Homestyle, waffle, steak-cut, crinkle-cut, shoestring, matchstick, wedge-cut, curly; these are all variations on one of Utahn’s favorite snacks. Now, residents can celebrate with deals and offers all across the valley.

To celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13-14, here are some restaurants that are offering deals.

Mcdonalds Free Fries Deal:

In celebration of the national holiday, Mcdonald’s is offering free fries on Friday, July 14. Customers can enjoy free medium Fries with any $1 purchase on the Mcdonald’s app. You can also receive free large Fries if you join the MyMcdonald’s rewards at any point with a $1 minimum purchase.

Smashburger:

On July 13, Smashburger will be offering free fries with any purchase. Customers can claim the deal in-store or via Smashburger’s website or app by using the promo code: FRIES. While the rest of the nation will be celebrating ‘Fry-day’ on the 14th, Smashburger is offering them on the 13th. National French Fry Day used to be celebrated on July 13, until last year when it was moved to the second Friday of the month.

Heinz and Uber Eats’ Free Delivered Fries Deal:

Heinz announced that on July 13, they would be teaming up with Uber Eats to offer $5.70 off orders that include french fries. “because fries aren’t fries without Heinz,” their website states. The $5.70 is in celebration of the Heinz 57 sauce.

According to Uber Eats, participating restaurants include Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, BurgerFi, Carl’s Jr., Checkers, Chili’s, Freddy’s, Hardee’s, IHOP, and MOOYAH Burgers Fries and Shakes. Users can also look up restaurants in the Uber Eats app to see if it’s participating in the deal.

What you do is add the order, and an order of french fries, and add it to your cart to automatically get 5.70 off the total cost.

Carls Jr. Fries Deals:

Customers can receive free fries with any purchase if they sign up for the rewards program, and purchase fries by themself or as part of a combo meal in the app or online on July 13.

If customers use the deal on July 13, they will receive a daily in-app offer for a free small french fry order with a minimum $1 purchase. This will continue until the end of the year 2023.

Wendy’s Fries Deals:

Local Wendy’s participating restaurants will be celebrating on July 13-July 16. Customers who purchase any in-app or online purchase will receive free fries of any size one time only. For breakfast fans, you can even get the “breakfast fries” as part of the deal as well.

The offer must be redeemed via the Wendy’s app or website, and account registration is required. The deal is not valid for delivery orders placed outside of Wendy’s app or website.

To redeem the deal, customers can apply the offer to their mobile order, or scan it at the restaurant or at the drive-thru.

As a bonus: Wendy’s is celebrating National Ice Cream Day on July 16. This offer will be exclusively available on Grubhub and Seamless, and customers can get a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small fry.

Del Taco Fries Deals:

From July 13-July 16, Del Taco will be offering free medium fries with any $3 purchase. Customers must join the loyalty rewards program.

If Utahns know of any more locations in Utah that are offering deals for National Fry Day, please inform ABC4 by commenting below the post on Facebook or Twitter.