MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray City has been working hard to emphasize community unity and is starting out the month of September celebrating LatinX/Hispanic Heritage Days with a live concert event in Murray Park.

On Sept. 9, the public is invited to attend the free event featuring Karlysue y Trio Los Charros and Folklorico Sapichu.

Murray City has worked hard with community members and experts to show their dedication to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They want their residents, and all visitors to feel welcome and valued. They have put together a cultural calendar and are excited to offer the event on Saturday.

A representative from Murray City says, “They want their citizens to know they are dedicated to making their community a place that celebrates, supports, and honors all of its citizens regardless of background, ethnicity, or culture.”

A member of Folklorico Supichu. Photo courtesy Rachelle Peterson, EKR Media. Karlysue y Trio Los Charros. Photo courtesy Rachelle Peterson, EKR Media.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Murray Park Amphitheater, there will be free food available while supplies last.