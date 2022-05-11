MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – As the weather warms up and travelers enjoy the outdoors again, one luxury Utah resort is offering unique experiences that are distinctly Utahn.

Sorrel River Ranch Resort & Spa, a Moab resort situated among 240 acres of Utah ranchland is welcoming visitors with newly curated tours and activities to experience Utah’s natural beauty.

The resort features 56 custom-built cabins with rustic decor complementing the unique views of Utah’s red rocks.

The resort offers guests a variety of complimentary family-friendly activities such as vampire s’mores, group hies, barn animal meet-and-greets and more.

Visitors can sign up for exclusive activities and tours featuring activities such as canyoneering, river rafting, kayaking, scenic flight and helicopter tours, hot air balloon rides, UTV tours, horseback riding and more.

Resort dining options feature locally-sourced ingredients from an onsite garden along with a curated selection of international wines, craft brews and artisanal mixed drinks.

To check out more details about the resort and its unique tours, click here.