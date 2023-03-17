MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — Millcreek Common hosts a public skate, and Saturday will be the last day of this season.

This year, following suit of ski resorts extending their seasons, Millcreek Common Skate Loop extended their season to Saturday, March 18. According to a press release, other outdoor ice skating venues in Utah closed last month.

“More snow means more fun at Millcreek Common!” Millcreek Marketing Coordinator Jordan Harker said.

Millcreek Common Skate Loop is Utah’s largest outdoor skating rink and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until March 18. This is also the first year they have been open.

As part of their closing day of the season, they said they will be celebrating with a live DJ, delicious food trucks, and a poetry Open Mic Night.

You can get tickets at their website, MillcreekCommon.org. It’s $7 for admission and an additional $5 to rent ice skates. It is located at 1354 E Chambers Avenue in Millcreek.