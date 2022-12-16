MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – A hefty blanket of snow provided by a recent wave of storms has Utahns walking through a winter wonderland. As a result, one of Utah’s most popular winter wonderlands is opening ahead of Christmas for the first time in its history.

The famous Midway Ice Castles will be open to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which is reportedly the earliest the Utah attraction has ever opened in its 12 years.

Ice Castles says ice artisans are working around the clock to get the winter spectacle ready for the grand opening. The ice castle features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers with embedded color-changing LED lights.

“This is the first time we’ve ever been able to open before Christmas in Utah,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird. “Mother nature has been good to us this season, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday break.”

Since 2011, the Utah-based company has been bringing fairy tales to life with its ice castles. The founder, Brent Christensen wanted to build a winter playground for his children in the front yard of their Alpine, Utah home. Now Ice Castles have five locations across Utah, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and New York.

The Ice Castles will reportedly be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but “will be open most of the other days during the 2-week Christmas break.”

More information, including tickets, can be found on Midway Ice Castle’s website.