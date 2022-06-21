EDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Bike enthusiasts, mark your calendars as a brand new bike park debuts at Powder Mountain this summer.

Ski resort Powder Mountain will transform into “Dirt Mountain,” bringing miles of lift-accessed biking trails for guests. The new bike park will be unveiled on July 14 as part of a five-year expansion project.

“Each spring, summer and fall, bikers have made their way to the mountain to ride Powder’s existing free cross-country trails and after seeing an increased demand for more offerings, Powder Mountain has been working on developing lift-accessed downhill mountain biking,” resort officials say.

The Hidden Lake lift will run Thursday-Sunday and provide access to downhill trails spanning over three miles long with a 1,268-foot vertical drop. The elevation at the top of the lift is 8,879 feet and 7,634 feet at the bottom. Two flow trails will be opened this season offering a variety of terrain levels.

(Courtesy of Powder Mountain)

Officials say for the next five years, the resort has plans to build around 2-5 new trails every summer, aiming to build over 15 downhill mountain bike trails.

Along with downhill trails, there will be XC/Multi-Use trails which can be accessed for free at Dirt Mountain. The over 30 miles of public access singletrack is adjacent to ride-in, ride-out lodging and XC trails will open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, officials say. Bikes and all protective gear including helmets and knee pads, elbow pads and more are available for rent on site.

Bike Park Hours of Operation:

Thursday – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hours are subject to change based on weather & trail conditions.

Lift Access Mountain Biking Stats for Inaugural Season:

1 lift

1,268′ vertical drop

Top of Lift Elevation 8,879′

Bottom of Lift Elevation 7,634′

Lift Tickets and Rentals:

“In an effort to preserve an uncrowded mountain experience, Dirt Mountain will limit daily lift tickets to 250 and season passes to 500 to ensure riders get the full mountain experience with less crowds,” resort officials say.

Lift tickets and season passes:

Lift Ticket Pricing: $40

Thursday Mornings (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.): $30

Thursday Evenings (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.): $25

Season Pass (Loyalty): $250

Season Pass: $400

RFID Card: $5

Multi-Use & XC Trail Hours of Operation:

Open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset

Amenities offered at Hidden Lake Lodge* Thursday – Sunday:

Food & Beverage

Water Fountain

Restrooms

Bike Rental & Repair

Retail

Hidden Lake Lodge Hours of Operation: