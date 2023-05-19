SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — This weekend, Utahns will be gearing up for the second annual bike/walk tour of Salt Lake City hosted by Sweet Streets.

The community event, which takes place on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., had a very successful turnout last year — prompting Sweet Streets to offer the educational guided tour once again through our ever-growing city.

For this year’s iteration of Sweet Streets, participants can enjoy an easy family-friendly ride through West side streets and trails that begins at the entry to the International Peace Gardens at Jordan Park before reaching the Green Loop pop-up on 200 East — between 300 South and 400 South — around noon.

The Green Loop pop-up will feature food trucks while Sweet Streets board members host a community conversation and opportunities to win Sweet Streets swag.

During the second leg of the event, folks can choose between a downtown walking tour or an East-side bike ride through neighborhood byways and urban trails before finishing at Sugar House Plaza. As part of this tour, the community participants will have a chance to discuss the re-design of 2100 South while supporting local businesses in the area.

Also highlighted in this event will be some of the low-stress paths and street features that are welcoming to all users while also bringing attention to the additional work needed to reach Vision Zero standards that address the frequent vehicle violence that occurs every day on Salt Lake City streets.

“Salt Lakers are much closer to a walkable and bikeable city than many may realize,” remarks Sweet Streets Board member Benjamin Wood. “With increased investment in key, people-first corridors, we can build an environment where families and even unsupervised children can freely and safely explore the city without the need for a private vehicle or the space wasted on vehicle parking.”

A detailed itinerary of the event and tour routes can be found on the Sweet Streets website.