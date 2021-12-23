Make it easy on yourself: Five local restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

UTAH (ABC4) – There’s always a great deal of fanfare surrounding Christmas dinner. Traditionally, families gather together to cook and serve a bonafide homemade feast. This special meal is a favorite way to celebrate the season and many families have their own traditions that they cherish. But sometimes cooking, hosting, and setting the table can be a daunting task. Whether you’re celebrating far from family this year, just want to keep it low-key and avoid cooking, or want to shake up the family tradition, several local restaurants still make it possible to have a special Christmas dinner without much fuss.

The Aerie at Snowbird

9320 Cliff Lodge Drive #88, Snowbird

It’s always a white Christmas on the ski mountain. If you’re looking for a special Christmas dinner with no mess, The Aerie at Snowbird has you covered. The 2021 four-course holiday menu features a choice of prime rib or skate meunière (which is a fish dish, of sorts), with dessert, salad, and soup included also. Aerie’s regular dinner menu will also be available on Christmas. The restaurant will be open from 5 – 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Snowbird recommends securing reservations ahead of time, and diners can also book tables at SteakPit, Wildflower, and SeventyOne, which are all located on the Snowbird mountain.

Saffron Valley

Locations in Sugarhouse, Downtown SLC, South Jordan, Riverton, and on the U of U campus

Move aside, turkey. For those looking to try something new for Christmas dinner this year, all five locations of Saffron Valley are open. The local favorite specializes in authentic Indian cuisine, with classic dishes like Chicken Tikka Masala and an assortment of appetizers, chutneys, and traditional Indian breads. Founder Lavanya Mahate emigrated from India in 2001, and in 2011, she opened the first Saffron Valley location. Each of the five restaurants shares the same basic menu, with unique specials available at each location. Saffron Valley will be open during regular hours on Christmas day.

Riverhorse on Main

540 Main Street, Park City

FILE: A general view of Main Street during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2018 in Park City, Utah. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

For a classy and sophisticated Christmas dinner with no cooking involved, head to Riverhorse on Main in Park City. Not only does downtown Park City feel just like the North Pole during the holiday season, the cuisine – which features decadent steaks and imaginative appetizers – has also garnered recognition as Utah’s first recipient of the DiRōNA (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) Award. Riverhorse on Main was also named as one of the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award restaurants in 2019. The Park City eatery will be open from 3 – 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day and reservations are encouraged.

No Name Saloon

447 Main Street, Park City

No Name Saloon, photo courtesy of DBA Restaurants

For a 21-and-older Christmas, Park City’s classic No Name Saloon will be open for business. The western-inspired Main Street establishment, which specializes in buffalo burgers and craft and domestic brews, will be open from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. on Christmas Day and will be serving their normal menu. Tables are first come – first served and reservations are not accepted at No Name Saloon.

Dim Sum House

1158 South State Street, Salt Lake City

Local Chinese favorite, Dim Sum House, is open on Christmas Day, albeit with slightly reduced hours. The eatery boasts an extensive menu of classic Chinese fare like lo mein, fried rice, and noodle soups, in addition to a lengthy list of chef’s specials, hot pots, and appetizers. Dim Sum House will be open from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

This isn’t a comprehensive list, so we might’ve missed a few. Where do you like to eat on Christmas Day? Let us know on Facebook.