SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, LOVELOUD Festival is back and ready to rock again this spring.

Festival officials announced this year’s lineup on Monday. The festival will make its grand return on May 14, 2022 at Vivint Arena.

Tickets will go on sale starting March 9 at 10 a.m.

The 2022 LOVELOUD Festival will be headlined by Imagine Dragons frontman, Dan Reynolds along with:

Willow

Anitta

Neon Trees

The Aces

Mat and Savanna Shaw

Event officials say additional performers and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Festival organizers say the event’s goal is to “ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities.”

Concertgoers can enjoy food, beverages and various activities for all ages. The LOVELOUD Foundation will be donating proceeds from the event to LGBTQ+ organizations including Encircle, the Tegan and Sara Foundation, the Trevor Project, Equality Utah and many more.

Utah Jazz owners and Qualtirics founder Ryan and Ashley Smith have donated a $1 million gift to hold the festival and will be leasing Vivint Arena to the event for free.

“Because of the pandemic, it’s been far too long that we have all been able to come together like this to celebrate diversity and speak out on the power of unconditional love and equality,” said LOVELOUD founder and Imagine Dragons frontman, Dan Reynolds. “Without Ryan and Ashley’s commitment, the festival may have not been a reality even this year, and we are grateful for their recognition of the event as a must-have in the community. We have a fantastic line-up of performers, each of whom bring a unique and powerful voice to the cause. I can hardly wait to see everyone together at the Vivint Arena.”

To see full event details and to purchase tickets, click here.