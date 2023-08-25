SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — This weekend, local talent and concert lovers alike will come together for two days of musical merriment at the 2023 Grid City Music Fest event on August 25 – 26.

Kicking off its second season of festivities, Grid City Music Fest will feature 30 Utah bands rocking out on seven separate stages throughout “The Zone” in Salt Lake City.

The Zone — also referred to as the South Salt Lake’s Creative Industries Zone — is one of the nation’s fastest-growing business sectors located between 2100 South and 3000 South along West Temple.

With over 50 creative businesses, four breweries, and three distilleries in the area, the hosting South Salt Lake Arts Council designed The Zone to welcome the community with a wide variety of unique local events and mural artwork.

For this year’s Grid City Music Fest, local bands will take one of seven stages to show off their talents on Friday evening and all day on Saturday. Each night will conclude with an after-party at the Commonwealth Room for grub, games, vendors, and dancing.

“Grid City Music Fest sets itself apart by being 100% local, spotlighting 30 of Utah’s best musicians,” says Spirit Machines, the local group with an upcoming track in an expansion for the popular Cyberpunk 2077 video game. “We’re super excited to rock the Commonwealth Room this Saturday…”

During the festival, patrons can explore the city by taking a ride on the Fun Bus — dropping riders off at five different areas within The Zone to make the most of the live music experience. Any Grid City Music Fest ticket includes travel on the Fun Bus.

Tickets for the 2023 Grid City Music Fest on Friday and Saturday can be purchased online.