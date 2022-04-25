SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Music fans, mark your calendars and get ready to bring the juice as Lizzo heads to Utah this fall.

Breakout pop-rap sensation Lizzo will be headlining Vivint Arena on Nov. 2, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members will have early access to purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m.

(Courtesy of Warner Music Group)

The three-time Grammy-award-winning artist will be kicking off her “The Special Tour” across 25 stops starting this September in Florida.

Lizzo will be joined by special guest and Atlanta rapper Latto.

Fans will get to enjoy performances of classic hits along with Lizzo’s new single “About Damn Time,” from her upcoming album “Special” set to debut on July 15.

Crowned 2019’s “Entertainer of the Year” by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, the multi-hyphenate will be bringing her electric energy to fans across the country.

Breaking into the music scene with breakout singles “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts” in 2016, the single “Truth Hurts” became 7-time platinum-certified and dominated the music chart for seven weeks, making history as the longest running #1 single by a solo female rap artist ever, according to officials.

The single was also named by Rolling Stone as one of the “500 Greatest Songs Of All Time.”

To check out Lizzo’s full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.