UTAH (ABC4) – Music lovers, mark your calendars because for one week only, Live Nation is offering a major discount on concerts for some of your favorite artists.

Live Nation’s Annual Concert Week event allows fans the chance to score concert tickets for only $25. The all-in, flat-fee tickets are being offered for over 3,700 shows across North America this year.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, May 4 at 8 a.m. MT.

Citi cardmembers can access a presale event starting Tuesday, May 3 at 6 a.m. Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. New members can sign up for Rakuten by May 1 to receive a pre-sale access code.

The week-long sale “celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season,” says Live Nation.

Tickets offered during the sale will cover performances spanning a variety of venues including clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums.

Artists included in the offer span a variety of musical genres including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more.

Some popular artists you could catch with the tickets include but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Josh Groban, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, The Chicks, The Who, Willie Nelson, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and so much more.

To check out the full lineup of artists participating in the event or to purchase tickets, click here.