SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Summer has officially arrived and the celebrations are well underway across the state of Utah.

For those seeking high-flying firework shows to light up their summer plans, we’ve compiled a list of local events where you can see the seasonal pyrotechnics in action.

**This list will be updated as further information becomes available

FIREWORKS IN UTAH FOR 2023

TAYLORSVILLE DAYZZ | Valley Regional Park, Taylorsville | June 24

SALT LAKE BEES BASEBALL PROMO NIGHTS | Smith’s Ballpark, Salt Lake City | June 24, July 4, July 21, July 22, July 23, August 4, August 19, September 8, September 22

OAKLEY INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION | Oakley Outdoor Arena, Oakley | June 30, July 1, July 3, July 4

STADIUM OF FIRE | Lavell Edwards Stadium, Provo | July 1

LOGAN WILLOW PARK FIREWORK SHOW | Willow Park, Logan | July 3

FIREWORKS AT PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT | Park City Mountain Village, Park City | July 3, July 4

RIVERTON TOWN DAYS | Riverton City Park, Riverton | July 4

4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION AT THE GATEWAY | The Gateway, Salt Lake City | July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION AT THANKSGIVING POINT | Thanksgiving Point, Lehi | July 4

SANDY CITY 4TH OF JULY | Sandy City Park, Sandy | July 4

WESTERN STAMPEDE | Veterans Memorial Park, West Jordan | July 4

ST. GEORGE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION | Greater Zion Stadium, St. George | July 4

KANAB FOURTH | Jacob Hamlin Park, Kanab | July 4

NORTH OGDEN CHERRY DAYS | Barker Park, North Ogden | July 8

FORT HERRIMAN TOWNE DAYS | Butterfield Park, Herriman | June 23, June 24

WEST JORDAN CITY FIREWORKS SHOW | Veterans Memorial Park, West Jordan | July 4

MURRAY FUN DAYS | Murray City Park, Murray | July 4

MAGNA INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION | Magna Copper Park, Magna | July 4

DRAPER DAYS | Draper City Park, Draper | July 14, July 15

PIONEER DAY CELEBRATION | University Place, Orem | July 24

BUTLERVILLE DAYS | Butler Park, Cottonwood Heights | July 29

HARVEST DAYS FESTIVAL | Midvale City Park, Midvale | August 5