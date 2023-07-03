SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The weather is sizzling, and the time has come to commence any outdoor activities to get the season started.
To put some giddy-up in your summer plans, we’ve put together a list of all the rodeo events you’ll find around Utah.
**This list will be updated as further information becomes available
RODEOS IN UTAH FOR 2023
July
- Tooele Bit n’ Spur Rodeo and Youth Rodeo | Jul 1, Jul 3, Jul 4 | Deseret Peak Complex, Grantsville
- Western Stampede Rodeo | Jul 1, Jul 3, Jul 4 | West Jordan Rodeo Grounds, West Jordan
- Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo | Jul 19, Jul 20, Jul 21, Jul 22, Jul 24 | Spanish Fork Fairground, Spanish Fork
- Days of ’47 Rodeo | Jul 19, Jul 20, Jul 21, Jul 22, Jul 24 | Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City
- Santaquin Orchard Days Rodeo | Jul 29, Aug 4, Aug 5 | Centennial Park, Santaquin
- Fairview Pioneer Day Celebration | Jul 20, Jul 21, Jul 24 | Keller Arena, Fairview
- Kamas Fiesta Days Rodeo | Jul 20, Jul 21, Jul 22 | Kamas City Rodeo Grounds, Kamas
- Hinckley Pioneer Days Rodeo | Jul 21, Jul 22 | Hinckley Town Park, Hinckley
- Beaver City Horse Races Rodeo | Jul 24 | Canyon Breeze Racetrack, Beaver
- Bluffdale OWD Rodeo | Jul 28, Jul 29 | Bluffdale Rodeo Arena, Bluffdale
- Morgan County Fair ATV Rodeo | Jul 29 | Morgan County Fairgrounds, Morgan
August
- Utah County Fair Rodeo | Aug 3 | Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, Spanish Fork
- Highland Play Day Rodeo | Aug 4 | North County Equestrian Park, Highland
- Raspberry Days Rodeo | Aug 4, Aug 5 | Laketown Rodeo Arena, Laketown
- Butch Cassidy Days Rodeo | Aug 4, Aug 5 | Junction Arena, Junction
- Sevier County Fair Rodeo | Aug 11, Aug 12 | Sevier County Fairgrounds, Richfield
- Duchesne County Rodeo | Aug 11, Aug 12 | Duchesne County Fairgrounds, Duchesne
- Alpine Days Rodeo | Aug 11, Aug 12 | Lambert Park Rodeo Grounds, Alpine
- Rich County Fair Rodeo | Aug 19 | Rich County Fairgrounds, Randolph
- Beaver County Fair Rodeo | Aug 24, Aug 25 | Beaver County Fairgrounds, Beaver
- Sanpete County Fair Rodeo | Aug 24, Aug 26 | Sanpete County Fairgrounds, Manti
- Western Legends Heritage Rodeo | Aug 25 | Kaneplex Arena, Kanab
September
- Daggett Heritage PRCA Rodeo | Sep 1, Sep 2 | Utah Rodeo Grounds, Manila
- Francis Frontier Days | Sep 1, Sep 2, Sep 3, Sep 4 | Francis Town Park, Francis
- West Haven Rodeo | Sep 15, Sep 16 | West Haven Rodeo Grounds, West Haven