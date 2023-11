SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As we slide into the 2023-2024 ski season here in the Beehive State, many enthusiasts are gearing up for what could be another record-breaking snow season.

For ski resorts across the state, there’s much work to be done before guests arrive and the slopes open up. However, locals can be assured that the time is fast approaching, and the season will kick off very soon.

To stay on top of the conditions for each ski resort and when they’ll be welcoming visitors, here’s an updated list of their individual opening dates.

UPDATED: 11/16/23

Alta Ski Area | TBA

Beaver Mountain Resort | TBA

Brian Head Resort | November 17, 2023

Brighton Resort | TBA

Cherry Peak Resort | TBA

Deer Valley Resort | December 2, 2023

Eagle Point Resort | December 15, 2023

Nordic Valley Ski Resort | December 2, 2023

Park City Mountain Resort | November 17, 2023

Powder Mountain Resort | December 7, 2023

Snowbasin Resort | TBA

Snowbird | November 30, 2023

Solitude Mountain Resort | November 17, 2023

Sundance Mountain Resort | December 2, 2023

Woodward Park City | November 17, 2023