SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Summer weekends are right around the corner and many Utahns are eagerly awaiting the time when farmers markets begin to pop up around their local neighborhoods.
To help the farmers market fans of northern Utah make the most of this summer, we’ve compiled a list of the various markets you can visit across the Wasatch Front in 2023.
*This list will be updated as further information is available.
Downtown SLC Farmers Market
- Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (June 6 – October 25)
- Historic Pioneer Park: 300 South 300 West, Salt Lake City
Downtown Tuesday Farmers Market
- Tuesdays: 4 p.m. to dusk (August – October)
- Gallivan Center: 239 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
Liberty Park Farmers Market
- Fridays: 4 p.m. to dusk (June – October)
- Liberty Park: 600 East 900 South (East side of park), Salt Lake City
9th West Farmers Market
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (May 11 – October 26)
- International Peace Gardens: 1060 South 900 West, Salt Lake City
Sugar House Farmers Market
- Wednesdays: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (June – October)
- Fairmont Park: 1040 East Sugarmont Drive (2225 South), Salt Lake City
University of Utah Farmers Market
- Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (August 28 – October 9)
- U of U Tanner Plaza: 201 South 1460 East, Salt Lake City
New Roots Farm Stand by International Rescue Committee
- Saturdays: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (June 14 – October 11)
- Valley Center Park: 4013 South 700 West, Salt Lake City
Murray City Park Farmers Market
- Fridays & Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (July 26 – October 26)
- Murray Park: 200 East 5200 South, Murray
South Jordan Farmers Market
- Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (August – October)
- Jordan Towne Center: 1600 West Towne Center Drive (10600 South), South Jordan
Wheeler Farm Summer Sunday Market
- Sundays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May – October 16)
- Wheeler Farm Barn: 6351 South 900 East, Murray
Park City Farmers Market
- Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (June 7 – October 18)
- 4000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City
Park Silly Sunday Market
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (June – September)
- Historic Main Street: Main Street, Park City
Sunnyvale Farmers Market
- Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (June 17 – October 14)
- 4013 South 700 West, Salt Lake City
Bountiful Farmers Market
- Thursdays: 4 p.m. to dusk (June – October)
- Bountiful Town Square: 75 East 200 South, Bountiful
Daybreak Farmers Market
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 10 – October 14)
- 11274 South Kestrel Rise Road, South Jordan
Draper Farmers Market
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 17 – October 14)
- Andy Ballard Arena: 1600 East Highland Drive, Draper
Herriman Farmers Marketplace
- Mondays: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (June 5 – October 9)
- J. Lynn Crane Park: 12998 South Fort Herriman Parkway, Herriman