SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Summer weekends are right around the corner and many Utahns are eagerly awaiting the time when farmers markets begin to pop up around their local neighborhoods.

To help the farmers market fans of northern Utah make the most of this summer, we’ve compiled a list of the various markets you can visit across the Wasatch Front in 2023.

*This list will be updated as further information is available.

Downtown SLC Farmers Market

Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (June 6 – October 25)

Historic Pioneer Park: 300 South 300 West, Salt Lake City

Downtown Tuesday Farmers Market

Tuesdays: 4 p.m. to dusk (August – October)

Gallivan Center: 239 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Liberty Park Farmers Market

Fridays: 4 p.m. to dusk (June – October)

Liberty Park: 600 East 900 South (East side of park), Salt Lake City

9th West Farmers Market

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (May 11 – October 26)

International Peace Gardens: 1060 South 900 West, Salt Lake City

Sugar House Farmers Market

Wednesdays: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (June – October)

Fairmont Park: 1040 East Sugarmont Drive (2225 South), Salt Lake City

University of Utah Farmers Market

Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (August 28 – October 9)

U of U Tanner Plaza: 201 South 1460 East, Salt Lake City

New Roots Farm Stand by International Rescue Committee

Saturdays: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (June 14 – October 11)

Valley Center Park: 4013 South 700 West, Salt Lake City

Murray City Park Farmers Market

Fridays & Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (July 26 – October 26)

Murray Park: 200 East 5200 South, Murray

South Jordan Farmers Market

Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (August – October)

Jordan Towne Center: 1600 West Towne Center Drive (10600 South), South Jordan

Wheeler Farm Summer Sunday Market

Sundays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May – October 16)

Wheeler Farm Barn: 6351 South 900 East, Murray

Park City Farmers Market

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (June 7 – October 18)

4000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City

Park Silly Sunday Market

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (June – September)

Historic Main Street: Main Street, Park City

Sunnyvale Farmers Market

Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (June 17 – October 14)

4013 South 700 West, Salt Lake City

Bountiful Farmers Market

Thursdays: 4 p.m. to dusk (June – October)

Bountiful Town Square: 75 East 200 South, Bountiful

Daybreak Farmers Market

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 10 – October 14)

11274 South Kestrel Rise Road, South Jordan

Draper Farmers Market

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (June 17 – October 14)

Andy Ballard Arena: 1600 East Highland Drive, Draper

Herriman Farmers Marketplace