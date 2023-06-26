SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Summer heat is bringing some of the hottest rides from across the nation to local car events near you.
To help you put the pedal to the metal on your summer season, we’ve compiled a list of the most anticipated car shows happening around Utah.
**This list will be updated as further information becomes available
JUNE 2023
June 26
- Jim’s Restaurant Cruise Night | Jun 26, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 12800 S Redwood Rd, Riverton
June 28
- Dolly’s Donuts Cruise Night | Jun 28, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3245 S State St, Salt Lake City
June 29
- Dugway Car & Tactical Car Show | Jun 29, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 5230 Valdez Cir, Dugway
- Cache Valley Poker Run | Jun 29, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 450 S 500 W, Logan
- Bluffdale Lions Club Car Show | Jun 29, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 2400 W 14400 S, Bluffdale
June 30
- Treeo Senior Living Car Show | Jun 30, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 6086 S Ridgeline Dr, South Ogden
- Peaks at South Jordan Car Show | Jun 30, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2664 W 11400 S, South Jordan
- Cache Valley Cruise-In | Jun 30, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | 450 S 500 W, Logan
JULY 2023
July 1
- Car & Tractor Show | Jul 01, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 3641 S Hwy 191, Moab
- Cache Valley Cruise-In | Jul 01, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 450 S 500 W, Logan
- Riverton Town Days Car Show | Jul 01, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 12825 S 1830 W, Riverton
- Torrey Apple Days Car Show | July 01, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 89 E Main St, Torrey
July 2
- Ruby River Cruise Lunch | Jul 02, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
July 4
- Hometown 4th of July Car Show | Jul 04, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 250 N Main St, Gunnison
- Red White and Vroom Car Show | Jul 04, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 198 S 7400 E, Huntsville
- Murray City Days Car Show | Jul 04, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 296 E Murray Park Ave, Murray
- Trucks & Sweet Rolled Tacos | Jul 04, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 13222 Tree Sparrow Dr, Riverton
July 5
- Jordan Landing Cruise Night | Jul 05, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 7301 Jordan Landing Blvd, West Jordan
July 7
- Les Schwab Bountiful Cruise Night | Jul 07, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2651 S Main St, Bountiful
July 8
- 20th Angels in the Park Show | Jul 08, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | West Park St, Copperton
- Summer Night Show Stopper | Jul 08, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | 1740 S 300 W, Clearfield
- Trucks & Tacos | Jul 08, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 10949 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan
- Heavy Hitter Show & Shine | Jul 08, 12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 1181 Fairgrounds Dr, Ogden
July 9
- Down To Earth Utah II | Jul 09, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 1000 1200 W St, Ogden
- City Impact Car Show | Jul 09, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 800 W Forest St, Brigham City
July 10
- Chubby’s Cruise Night | Jul 10, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1276 W 12600 S, Riverton
July 11
- One Man Band Cruise Night | Jul 11, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1220 E Main St, Lehi
July 12
- Hires Drive-In Cruise Night | Jul 12, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2900 W 4700 S, West Valley
July 14
- JJS Mayhem Memorial Ride | Jul 14, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2-98 E 400 N, Richfield
- Fountain Green Lamb Days Show | Jul 14, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 350 W Center St, Fountain Green
July 15
- Corvette Club of Utah / Fisher House Charity Car Show | Jul 15, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 690 Valdez Dr, Salt Lake City
- Skyridge Marching Band Palooza | Jul 15, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | 3000 North Center St, Lehi
- Under the Lights Car Show | Jul 15, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 3535 Wall Ave, Ogden
- Mt. Nebo Car Show | Jul 15, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | 600 North Main St, Nephi
- Gardner Village Car Show | Jul 15, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 1100 W 7800 S, West Jordan
- Roosevelt Car Show | Jul 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 792 W 300 S, Roosevelt
- Draper Days Car Show | Jul 15, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 12500 S 1300 E, Draper
- Little Valley Days Car Show | Jul 15, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 409 N Main St, Mantua
July 16
- The Midway Cruise Lunch | Jul 16, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 7176 S 900 E, Midvale
July 17
- Texas Roadhouse Cruise Night | Jul 17, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11593 S 4000 W, South Jordan
July 18
- ‘Bout Time Cruise Night | Jul 18, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 5502 W 13400 S, Herriman
July 19
- Shake Shack Cruise Night | Jul 19, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 6123 S State St, Murray
July 20
- Lotus Park Senior Living Car Show | Jul 20, 5:30 p.m. | 2639 W 3520 S, West Haven
- SoDa Row Cruise Night | Jul 20, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza Cruise Night | Jul 20, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 41 W University Pkwy, Orem
July 21
- American Fork Steel Days Car Show | Jul 21, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 200 E 400 S, American Fork
July 22
- Tridell Car Show | Jul 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 10498 N 8000 E, Tridell
- The Evanston Car Show | Jul 22, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Main St, Evanston, WY
- Kamas Car Show | Jul 22, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 505 S Main St, Kamas
- Les Schwab West Jordan | Jul 22, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 5796 W 7800 S, West Jordan
July 23
- O’Reilly Fundraising Car Show | Jul 23, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 681 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale
- Advance Auto Parts Cruiser Lunch | Jul 23, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 9319 S 700 E, Sandy
July 25
- Garage Grill Car Show | Jul 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1122 East Draper Pkwy, Draper
July 26
- Burger Stop Cruise Night | Jul 26, 5:00pm-8:00 pm | 323 E Gentile St, Layton
- Dolly’s Donuts Cruise Night | Jul 26, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3245 S State St, Salt Lake City
July 27
- Valley Fair Mall Cruise Night | Jul 27, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3600 S 2700 W, West Valley City
July 28
- Butlerville Days Antique Car Show | Jul 28, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | 2495 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights
- Wells Fun Run | Jul 28, 4:30 p.m. | 951 Lake Ave, Wells
July 29
- Blast from the Past Car Show | Jul 29, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 1500 S Old Hwy 10, Salina
- Wells Fun Run | Jul 29, 12:30 p.m. | 951 Lake Ave, Wells
- Caffeine and Classics Car Show | Jul 29, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 96 N 1800 W, Lindon
- Community Social Club Car Show | Jul 29, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 391 Standard Way, Clearfield
- Alpine Church Car-B-Que | Jul 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 4433 S 3100 W, Roy
- Westsiders Car Show | Jul 29, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 550 W 1600 N, West Bountiful
July 30
- Wells Fun Run | Jul 30, 12:30pm | 951 Lake Ave, Wells
July 31
- Lindon Days Car Show | Jul 31, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 200 N State St, Lindon
- Jim’s Restaurant | Jul 31, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 12800 S Redwood Rd, Riverton
AUGUST 2023
August 1
- Trucks & Sweet Rolled Tacos | Aug 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 13222 Tree Sparrow Dr, Riverton
- Spring Gardens Senior Living Show | Aug 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 815 W 700 N, Lindon
- One Man Band Cruise Night | Aug 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1220 E Main St, Lehi
August 2
- Jordan Landing Cruise Night | Aug 02, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 7301 Jordan Landing Blvd, West Jordan
August 4
- Great Salt Lake Truck Show | Aug 04, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 2600 Ashton Blvd, Lehi
- Les Schwab Bountiful Cruise Night | Aug 04, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2651 S Main St, Bountiful
August 5
- Milford Lions Club Car Show | Aug 05, 10:00 a.m. | 282 W 400 N, Milford
- Planes and Horsepower Car Show | Aug 05, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 2365 Airport Rd, Heber City
- Ability 1st Utah Cruise | Aug 05, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 1455 W 820 N, Provo
- Tacos & Lowriders | Aug 05, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City
- Evanston Car Cruise | Aug 05, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 200 Bear River Dr, Evanston
- Santaquin Orchard Days Car Show | Aug 05, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 300 E 100 S, Santaquin
- Roy Days | Aug 05, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 4800 S 2900 W, Roy
August 6
- Ruby River Cruise Lunch | Aug 06, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
August 9
- Hires Drive-In Cruise Night | Aug 09, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2900 W 4700 S, West Valley City
August 12
- Wasatch Rods & Customs Car Show | Aug 12, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | 975 N 200 W, Sunset
- Duchesne Car Show | Aug 12, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 300 S Center Street, Duchesne
- Trucks & Tacos | Aug 12, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 10949 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan
August 13
- VFW Car Show | Aug 13, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 4355 S State St, Murray
August 14
- Chubby’s Cruise Night | Aug 14, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1276 W 12600 S, Riverton
August 15
- ‘Bout Time Cruise Night | Aug 15, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 5502 W 13400 S, Herriman
August 16
- Shake Shack Cruise Night | Aug 16, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 6123 S State St, Murray
August 17
- SoDa Row Cruise Night | Aug 17, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan
August 18
- Harley-Davidson Car & Bike Show | Aug 18, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 555 S Geneva Rd, Lindon
August 19
- Moqui Motor Madness | Aug 19, 9:00 a.m. | 100 N Center St, Escalante
- B.A.C.A. Bike/Car Show | Aug 19, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 10462 River Heights Dr, South Jordan
- Car & Bike Show | Aug 19, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 370 S 2nd E, Green River
- Riverton Church Social | Aug 19, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1867 W 13400 S, Riverton
- Darren Bideaux RV Car Show | Aug 19, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 1448 W 2100 S, Ogden
August 20
- Sunday in the Park Car Show | Aug 20, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Left Fork Hobble Rd, Springville
- The Midway Cruise Lunch | Aug 20, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 7176 S 900 E, Midvale
August 21
- Texas Roadhouse Cruise Night | Aug 21, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11593 S 4000 W, South Jordan
August 22
- Garage Grill Car Show | Aug 22, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1122 East Draper Pkwy, Draper
August 23
- Burger Stop Cruise Night | Aug 23, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 323 E Gentile St, Layton
August 24
- Valley Fair Mall Cruise Night | Aug 24, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3600 S 2700 W, West Valley City
August 25
- Riverton Neighborhood Car Show | Aug 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3041 W Durham Wood Way, Riverton
- Bonneville High School Car Show | Aug 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 251 E 4800 S, Ogden
- End of Summer Car Show | Aug 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 150 E 4900 S, Washington Terrace
August 26
- Bryce Canyon Fly-In & Car Show | Aug 26, 10:00 a.m. | 450 Airport Rd, Bryce Canyon City
- Wendover Wings and Wheels Show | Aug 26, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 352 E Airport Way, Wendover
- Caffeine and Classics Car Show | Aug 26, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 96 N 1800 W, Lindon
August 27
- Caffeine & Cars Birthday Bash | Aug 27, 7:00 p.m. | 1060 W 300 N, Clearfield
- Advance Auto Parts Cruiser Lunch | Aug 27, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 9319 S 700 E, Sandy
August 28
- Jim’s Restaurant Cruise Night | Aug 28, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 12800 S Redwood Rd, Riverton
August 30
- Dolly’s Donuts Cruise Night | Aug 30, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3245 S State St, Salt Lake City
SEPTEMBER 2023
September 1
- Les Schwab Bountiful Cruise Night | Sep 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2651 S Main St, Bountiful
September 2
- Lagoon Fun Run | Sep 02, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 375 N Lagoon Drive, Farmington
- Hooper Tomato Days | Sep 02, 10:00am-2:30 pm | 5500 S 6100 W, Hooper
- Sigurd Stampede Car Show | Sep 02, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 595 N State St, Sigurd
- Cruizin Ol’ 89 Car Show | Sep 02, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 300 S 400 E, Panguitch
September 3
- Ruby River Cruise Lunch | Sep 03, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
September 5
- Trucks & Sweet Rolled Tacos | Sep 05, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 13222 Tree Sparrow Dr, Riverton
- One Man Band Cruise Night | Sep 05, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1220 E Main St, Lehi
September 6
- Jordan Landing Cruise Night | Sep 06, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 7301 Jordan Landing Blvd, West Jordan
September 7
- Astro Burgers Cruise Night | Sep 07, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3900 S State Street, Salt Lake City
September 8
- Woodland Hills Days Car Show | Sep 08, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 70 E Deer Meadow Ct, Woodland Hills
September 9
- Trucks & Tacos | Sep 09, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 10949 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan
- Legacy Retirement Car Show | Sep 09, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 1617 W Temple Ln, South Jordan
September 11
- Chubby’s Cruise Night | Sep 11, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1276 W 12600 S, Riverton
September 13
- Hires Drive-In Cruise Night | Sep 13, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2900 W 4700 S, West Valley City
September 14
- Sandy Senior Center Car Show | Sep 14, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | 9310 S 1300 E, Sandy
September 15
- Rocky Gardens Car Show | Sep 15, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | 1425 S 1500 E, Clearfield
September 16
- Delta Car Show | Sep 16, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 140 W Main St, Delta
- Utah VW Classic | Sep 16, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 1452 W 12600 S, Riverton
- Lug Nuts & Sage Brush Car Show | Sep 16, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 40°21’19.5″N 110°42’16.5″W, Tabiona
- The Show | Sep 16, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 3703 W Parkway Blvd, West Valley City
September 17
- The Midway Cruise Lunch | Sep 17, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 7176 S 900 E, Midvale
September 18
- Texas Roadhouse Cruise Night | Sep 18, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11593 S 4000 W, South Jordan
September 19
- ‘Bout Time Cruise Night | Sep 19, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 5502 W 13400 S, Herriman
September 20
- Shake Shack Cruise Night | Sep 20, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 6123 S State St, Murray
September 21
- SoDa Row Cruise Night | Sep 21, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan
September 23
- Duncan Aviation Charity Car Show | Sep 23, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 262 S 3800 W, Provo
- Mt. Carmel Car Show | Sep 23, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 4530 State St, Mt. Carmel