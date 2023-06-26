SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Summer heat is bringing some of the hottest rides from across the nation to local car events near you.

To help you put the pedal to the metal on your summer season, we’ve compiled a list of the most anticipated car shows happening around Utah.

**This list will be updated as further information becomes available

JUNE 2023

June 26

Jim’s Restaurant Cruise Night | Jun 26, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 12800 S Redwood Rd, Riverton

June 28

Dolly’s Donuts Cruise Night | Jun 28, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3245 S State St, Salt Lake City

June 29

Dugway Car & Tactical Car Show | Jun 29, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 5230 Valdez Cir, Dugway

| Jun 29, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 5230 Valdez Cir, Dugway Cache Valley Poker Run | Jun 29, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 450 S 500 W, Logan

| Jun 29, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 450 S 500 W, Logan Bluffdale Lions Club Car Show | Jun 29, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 2400 W 14400 S, Bluffdale

June 30

Treeo Senior Living Car Show | Jun 30, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 6086 S Ridgeline Dr, South Ogden

| Jun 30, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 6086 S Ridgeline Dr, South Ogden Peaks at South Jordan Car Show | Jun 30, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2664 W 11400 S, South Jordan

| Jun 30, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2664 W 11400 S, South Jordan Cache Valley Cruise-In | Jun 30, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | 450 S 500 W, Logan

JULY 2023

July 1

Car & Tractor Show | Jul 01, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 3641 S Hwy 191, Moab

| Jul 01, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 3641 S Hwy 191, Moab Cache Valley Cruise-In | Jul 01, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 450 S 500 W, Logan

| Jul 01, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 450 S 500 W, Logan Riverton Town Days Car Show | Jul 01, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 12825 S 1830 W, Riverton

| Jul 01, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 12825 S 1830 W, Riverton Torrey Apple Days Car Show | July 01, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 89 E Main St, Torrey

July 2

Ruby River Cruise Lunch | Jul 02, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

July 4

Hometown 4th of July Car Show | Jul 04, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 250 N Main St, Gunnison

| Jul 04, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 250 N Main St, Gunnison Red White and Vroom Car Show | Jul 04, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 198 S 7400 E, Huntsville

| Jul 04, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 198 S 7400 E, Huntsville Murray City Days Car Show | Jul 04, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 296 E Murray Park Ave, Murray

| Jul 04, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 296 E Murray Park Ave, Murray Trucks & Sweet Rolled Tacos | Jul 04, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 13222 Tree Sparrow Dr, Riverton

July 5

Jordan Landing Cruise Night | Jul 05, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 7301 Jordan Landing Blvd, West Jordan

July 7

Les Schwab Bountiful Cruise Night | Jul 07, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2651 S Main St, Bountiful

July 8

20th Angels in the Park Show | Jul 08, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | West Park St, Copperton

| Jul 08, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | West Park St, Copperton Summer Night Show Stopper | Jul 08, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | 1740 S 300 W, Clearfield

| Jul 08, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | 1740 S 300 W, Clearfield Trucks & Tacos | Jul 08, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 10949 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan

| Jul 08, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 10949 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan Heavy Hitter Show & Shine | Jul 08, 12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 1181 Fairgrounds Dr, Ogden

July 9

Down To Earth Utah II | Jul 09, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 1000 1200 W St, Ogden

| Jul 09, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 1000 1200 W St, Ogden City Impact Car Show | Jul 09, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 800 W Forest St, Brigham City

July 10

Chubby’s Cruise Night | Jul 10, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1276 W 12600 S, Riverton

July 11

One Man Band Cruise Night | Jul 11, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1220 E Main St, Lehi

July 12

Hires Drive-In Cruise Night | Jul 12, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2900 W 4700 S, West Valley

July 14

JJS Mayhem Memorial Ride | Jul 14, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2-98 E 400 N, Richfield

| Jul 14, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2-98 E 400 N, Richfield Fountain Green Lamb Days Show | Jul 14, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 350 W Center St, Fountain Green

July 15

Corvette Club of Utah / Fisher House Charity Car Show | Jul 15, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 690 Valdez Dr, Salt Lake City

| Jul 15, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 690 Valdez Dr, Salt Lake City Skyridge Marching Band Palooza | Jul 15, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | 3000 North Center St, Lehi

| Jul 15, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | 3000 North Center St, Lehi Under the Lights Car Show | Jul 15, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 3535 Wall Ave, Ogden

| Jul 15, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 3535 Wall Ave, Ogden Mt. Nebo Car Show | Jul 15, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | 600 North Main St, Nephi

| Jul 15, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | 600 North Main St, Nephi Gardner Village Car Show | Jul 15, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 1100 W 7800 S, West Jordan

| Jul 15, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 1100 W 7800 S, West Jordan Roosevelt Car Show | Jul 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 792 W 300 S, Roosevelt

| Jul 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 792 W 300 S, Roosevelt Draper Days Car Show | Jul 15, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 12500 S 1300 E, Draper

| Jul 15, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 12500 S 1300 E, Draper Little Valley Days Car Show | Jul 15, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 409 N Main St, Mantua

July 16

The Midway Cruise Lunch | Jul 16, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 7176 S 900 E, Midvale

July 17

Texas Roadhouse Cruise Night | Jul 17, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11593 S 4000 W, South Jordan

July 18

‘Bout Time Cruise Night | Jul 18, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 5502 W 13400 S, Herriman

July 19

Shake Shack Cruise Night | Jul 19, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 6123 S State St, Murray

July 20

Lotus Park Senior Living Car Show | Jul 20, 5:30 p.m. | 2639 W 3520 S, West Haven

| Jul 20, 5:30 p.m. | 2639 W 3520 S, West Haven SoDa Row Cruise Night | Jul 20, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan

| Jul 20, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan Mountain Mike’s Pizza Cruise Night | Jul 20, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 41 W University Pkwy, Orem

July 21

American Fork Steel Days Car Show | Jul 21, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 200 E 400 S, American Fork

July 22

Tridell Car Show | Jul 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 10498 N 8000 E, Tridell

| Jul 22, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 10498 N 8000 E, Tridell The Evanston Car Show | Jul 22, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Main St, Evanston, WY

| Jul 22, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Main St, Evanston, WY Kamas Car Show | Jul 22, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 505 S Main St, Kamas

| Jul 22, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 505 S Main St, Kamas Les Schwab West Jordan | Jul 22, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 5796 W 7800 S, West Jordan

July 23

O’Reilly Fundraising Car Show | Jul 23, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 681 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale

| Jul 23, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 681 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale Advance Auto Parts Cruiser Lunch | Jul 23, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 9319 S 700 E, Sandy

July 25

Garage Grill Car Show | Jul 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1122 East Draper Pkwy, Draper

July 26

Burger Stop Cruise Night | Jul 26, 5:00pm-8:00 pm | 323 E Gentile St, Layton

| Jul 26, 5:00pm-8:00 pm | 323 E Gentile St, Layton Dolly’s Donuts Cruise Night | Jul 26, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3245 S State St, Salt Lake City

July 27

Valley Fair Mall Cruise Night | Jul 27, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3600 S 2700 W, West Valley City

July 28

Butlerville Days Antique Car Show | Jul 28, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | 2495 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights

| Jul 28, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | 2495 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights Wells Fun Run | Jul 28, 4:30 p.m. | 951 Lake Ave, Wells

July 29

Blast from the Past Car Show | Jul 29, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 1500 S Old Hwy 10, Salina

| Jul 29, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 1500 S Old Hwy 10, Salina Wells Fun Run | Jul 29, 12:30 p.m. | 951 Lake Ave, Wells

| Jul 29, 12:30 p.m. | 951 Lake Ave, Wells Caffeine and Classics Car Show | Jul 29, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 96 N 1800 W, Lindon

| Jul 29, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 96 N 1800 W, Lindon Community Social Club Car Show | Jul 29, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 391 Standard Way, Clearfield

| Jul 29, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | 391 Standard Way, Clearfield Alpine Church Car-B-Que | Jul 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 4433 S 3100 W, Roy

| Jul 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 4433 S 3100 W, Roy Westsiders Car Show | Jul 29, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 550 W 1600 N, West Bountiful

July 30

Wells Fun Run | Jul 30, 12:30pm | 951 Lake Ave, Wells

July 31

Lindon Days Car Show | Jul 31, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 200 N State St, Lindon

| Jul 31, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 200 N State St, Lindon Jim’s Restaurant | Jul 31, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 12800 S Redwood Rd, Riverton

AUGUST 2023

August 1

Trucks & Sweet Rolled Tacos | Aug 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 13222 Tree Sparrow Dr, Riverton

| Aug 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 13222 Tree Sparrow Dr, Riverton Spring Gardens Senior Living Show | Aug 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 815 W 700 N, Lindon

| Aug 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 815 W 700 N, Lindon One Man Band Cruise Night | Aug 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1220 E Main St, Lehi

August 2

Jordan Landing Cruise Night | Aug 02, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 7301 Jordan Landing Blvd, West Jordan

August 4

Great Salt Lake Truck Show | Aug 04, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 2600 Ashton Blvd, Lehi

| Aug 04, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 2600 Ashton Blvd, Lehi Les Schwab Bountiful Cruise Night | Aug 04, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2651 S Main St, Bountiful

August 5

Milford Lions Club Car Show | Aug 05, 10:00 a.m. | 282 W 400 N, Milford

| Aug 05, 10:00 a.m. | 282 W 400 N, Milford Planes and Horsepower Car Show | Aug 05, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 2365 Airport Rd, Heber City

| Aug 05, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 2365 Airport Rd, Heber City Ability 1st Utah Cruise | Aug 05, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 1455 W 820 N, Provo

| Aug 05, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 1455 W 820 N, Provo Tacos & Lowriders | Aug 05, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City

| Aug 05, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City Evanston Car Cruise | Aug 05, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 200 Bear River Dr, Evanston

| Aug 05, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 200 Bear River Dr, Evanston Santaquin Orchard Days Car Show | Aug 05, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 300 E 100 S, Santaquin

| Aug 05, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 300 E 100 S, Santaquin Roy Days | Aug 05, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 4800 S 2900 W, Roy

August 6

Ruby River Cruise Lunch | Aug 06, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

August 9

Hires Drive-In Cruise Night | Aug 09, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2900 W 4700 S, West Valley City

August 12

Wasatch Rods & Customs Car Show | Aug 12, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | 975 N 200 W, Sunset

| Aug 12, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | 975 N 200 W, Sunset Duchesne Car Show | Aug 12, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 300 S Center Street, Duchesne

| Aug 12, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 300 S Center Street, Duchesne Trucks & Tacos | Aug 12, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 10949 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan

August 13

VFW Car Show | Aug 13, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 4355 S State St, Murray

August 14

Chubby’s Cruise Night | Aug 14, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1276 W 12600 S, Riverton

August 15

‘Bout Time Cruise Night | Aug 15, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 5502 W 13400 S, Herriman

August 16

Shake Shack Cruise Night | Aug 16, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 6123 S State St, Murray

August 17

SoDa Row Cruise Night | Aug 17, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan

August 18

Harley-Davidson Car & Bike Show | Aug 18, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 555 S Geneva Rd, Lindon

August 19

Moqui Motor Madness | Aug 19, 9:00 a.m. | 100 N Center St, Escalante

| Aug 19, 9:00 a.m. | 100 N Center St, Escalante B.A.C.A. Bike/Car Show | Aug 19, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 10462 River Heights Dr, South Jordan

| Aug 19, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 10462 River Heights Dr, South Jordan Car & Bike Show | Aug 19, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 370 S 2nd E, Green River

| Aug 19, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 370 S 2nd E, Green River Riverton Church Social | Aug 19, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1867 W 13400 S, Riverton

| Aug 19, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1867 W 13400 S, Riverton Darren Bideaux RV Car Show | Aug 19, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 1448 W 2100 S, Ogden

August 20

Sunday in the Park Car Show | Aug 20, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Left Fork Hobble Rd, Springville

| Aug 20, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Left Fork Hobble Rd, Springville The Midway Cruise Lunch | Aug 20, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 7176 S 900 E, Midvale

August 21

Texas Roadhouse Cruise Night | Aug 21, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11593 S 4000 W, South Jordan

August 22

Garage Grill Car Show | Aug 22, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1122 East Draper Pkwy, Draper

August 23

Burger Stop Cruise Night | Aug 23, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 323 E Gentile St, Layton

August 24

Valley Fair Mall Cruise Night | Aug 24, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3600 S 2700 W, West Valley City

August 25

Riverton Neighborhood Car Show | Aug 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3041 W Durham Wood Way, Riverton

| Aug 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3041 W Durham Wood Way, Riverton Bonneville High School Car Show | Aug 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 251 E 4800 S, Ogden

| Aug 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 251 E 4800 S, Ogden End of Summer Car Show | Aug 25, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 150 E 4900 S, Washington Terrace

August 26

Bryce Canyon Fly-In & Car Show | Aug 26, 10:00 a.m. | 450 Airport Rd, Bryce Canyon City

| Aug 26, 10:00 a.m. | 450 Airport Rd, Bryce Canyon City Wendover Wings and Wheels Show | Aug 26, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 352 E Airport Way, Wendover

| Aug 26, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 352 E Airport Way, Wendover Caffeine and Classics Car Show | Aug 26, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 96 N 1800 W, Lindon

August 27

Caffeine & Cars Birthday Bash | Aug 27, 7:00 p.m. | 1060 W 300 N, Clearfield

| Aug 27, 7:00 p.m. | 1060 W 300 N, Clearfield Advance Auto Parts Cruiser Lunch | Aug 27, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 9319 S 700 E, Sandy

August 28

Jim’s Restaurant Cruise Night | Aug 28, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 12800 S Redwood Rd, Riverton

August 30

Dolly’s Donuts Cruise Night | Aug 30, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3245 S State St, Salt Lake City

SEPTEMBER 2023

September 1

Les Schwab Bountiful Cruise Night | Sep 01, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2651 S Main St, Bountiful

September 2

Lagoon Fun Run | Sep 02, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 375 N Lagoon Drive, Farmington

| Sep 02, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. | 375 N Lagoon Drive, Farmington Hooper Tomato Days | Sep 02, 10:00am-2:30 pm | 5500 S 6100 W, Hooper

| Sep 02, 10:00am-2:30 pm | 5500 S 6100 W, Hooper Sigurd Stampede Car Show | Sep 02, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 595 N State St, Sigurd

| Sep 02, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 595 N State St, Sigurd Cruizin Ol’ 89 Car Show | Sep 02, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 300 S 400 E, Panguitch

September 3

Ruby River Cruise Lunch | Sep 03, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

September 5

Trucks & Sweet Rolled Tacos | Sep 05, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 13222 Tree Sparrow Dr, Riverton

| Sep 05, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 13222 Tree Sparrow Dr, Riverton One Man Band Cruise Night | Sep 05, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1220 E Main St, Lehi

September 6

Jordan Landing Cruise Night | Sep 06, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 7301 Jordan Landing Blvd, West Jordan

September 7

Astro Burgers Cruise Night | Sep 07, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 3900 S State Street, Salt Lake City

September 8

Woodland Hills Days Car Show | Sep 08, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 70 E Deer Meadow Ct, Woodland Hills

September 9

Trucks & Tacos | Sep 09, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 10949 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan

| Sep 09, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 10949 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan Legacy Retirement Car Show | Sep 09, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 1617 W Temple Ln, South Jordan

September 11

Chubby’s Cruise Night | Sep 11, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 1276 W 12600 S, Riverton

September 13

Hires Drive-In Cruise Night | Sep 13, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 2900 W 4700 S, West Valley City

September 14

Sandy Senior Center Car Show | Sep 14, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | 9310 S 1300 E, Sandy

September 15

Rocky Gardens Car Show | Sep 15, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | 1425 S 1500 E, Clearfield

September 16

Delta Car Show | Sep 16, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 140 W Main St, Delta

| Sep 16, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | 140 W Main St, Delta Utah VW Classic | Sep 16, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 1452 W 12600 S, Riverton

| Sep 16, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 1452 W 12600 S, Riverton Lug Nuts & Sage Brush Car Show | Sep 16, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 40°21’19.5″N 110°42’16.5″W, Tabiona

| Sep 16, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 40°21’19.5″N 110°42’16.5″W, Tabiona The Show | Sep 16, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 3703 W Parkway Blvd, West Valley City

September 17

The Midway Cruise Lunch | Sep 17, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | 7176 S 900 E, Midvale

September 18

Texas Roadhouse Cruise Night | Sep 18, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11593 S 4000 W, South Jordan

September 19

‘Bout Time Cruise Night | Sep 19, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 5502 W 13400 S, Herriman

September 20

Shake Shack Cruise Night | Sep 20, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 6123 S State St, Murray

September 21

SoDa Row Cruise Night | Sep 21, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | 11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan

September 23