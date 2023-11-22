LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A new winter tradition will open this weekend in Utah County at the Lehi Sports Complex located at 2000 South and 700 West. The city will hold a grand opening for a new ice rink on Friday, Nov. 24, which will remain open through until the end of January 2024.

“I am excited to have this new offering to the citizens of Lehi,” said Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson. “Ice skating in Utah County created many fond memories for me as a child and I expect many will recognize this as a great opportunity to introduce their children to the fun activity.”

Livingston said Ice America, which is known for the portable skating rinks, will be providing Lehi’s new winter tradition. Ice America will also maintain the ice to keep it smooth throughout the winter season and provide the rental skates.

The rink itself measures 50 feet by 100 feet and was “carefully prepared” to protect the baseball diamond at the park, according to Lehi spokesperson Jeanteil Livingston. Admission to the rank is $7 and skate rentals will be offered for an additional $5. The grand opening for the rink will be held between 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 until the rink closes at 10 p.m.

“The amount of help we have had from every department in making this idea come to life has been incredible,” said Lehi Recreation Coordinator Jessica Worthern. “I hope this great opportunity provides an extra ‘sparkle’ this holiday for the community.”

The city also partnered with Learn to Skate USA to provide skating lessons that will be available through a “Learn to Skate” program. The program is a standardized curriculum designed to help skaters of all ages and abilities learn to skate the ice.

The public can learn more about Lehi’s ice rink as well as register for skating lessons by visiting Lehi City’s website.