Layton’s OPPA! is bringing the ‘entirety’ of Shakespeare’s works to the stage in one 97 minute play.

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Is reading the complete works of William Shakespeare on your bucket list? What if you could knock it out in an hour and a half? Layton’s On Pitch Performing Arts may be able to help you with that.

The theater troupe will be performing “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” starting June 9 for a limited six-show run. According to OPPA! officials, the play will cover all 37 of Shakespeare’s classics in a 97-minute run time in what they’ve called an “irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays.”

The parody play will feature only three actors, trading characters, costumes and even time periods at a blinding pace.

Production Director Mitch Daly said Shakespeare himself may not have considered that his works would be performed so regularly even 400 years after his death. The themes Shakespeare presented, however, remain timeless.

“These pieces live on because he said what we’re all thinking, century after century,” said Daly. “I’d also like to presume he never thought Romeo and Juliet would play their final death scene while wearing Chuck Taylors. It’s our honor – nay, duty – to blend Shakespeare’s robust points of view with a bit of SNL, a dash of Monty Python, and a heaping of pop culture references into one smooth but bonkers show.”

Shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings from June 9-24 at OPPA!’s theater on N. Main Street in Layton. Seating is limited with general admission tickets listed at $12 plus fees. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night with performances beginning at 7 p.m.

You can buy tickets online or through OPPA!’s box office at (385) 209-1557.