SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kristen Bell is heading to Utah this summer as part of a star-studded speaker event.

Bell will be headlining Accelerate: The Global Ecommerce Acceleration Summit from June 15-16.

The summit will be held at the Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City.

Bell will be joined by Academy Award-winning director Jimmy Chin along with 34 other keynote speakers including David Wright, the CEO and Co-Founder of Pattern and Neil Patel, the Co-found of NP Digital.

The event aims to bring “the brightest ecommerce minds together to break down complex problems with simple, real-world solutions. You’ll hear from celebrities, top brand leaders, industry experts, ecommerce accelerators, and technology innovators. You’ll leave with practical takeaways that will drive immediate impact to your ecommerce success.”

Bell will be discussing “Hello Bello,” a natural baby product brand she co-founded in 2018. The company has earned $200 million in gross sales since its inception.

New York Times bestselling author, professional climber, and Academy Award-winning film director Jimmy Chin will also be on deck, discussing his renowned photography for National Geographic.

Speaker topics will include:

Digital marketplace and D2C acceleration

International expansion

Online ecommerce acceleration platforms

Digital marketing

Customer and brand experience

Fulfillment and logistics

To learn more about the summit and to purchase tickets, click here.