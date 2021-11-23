Kick off the holiday season with these light displays

UTAH (ABC4) – Once Thanksgiving dishes are cleared, the Christmas season will officially be in full swing. It’s no secret that Utah loves Christmas. And we know how to celebrate.

A nighttime drive to look at Christmas lights will be on the agenda for many families eager to welcome the season. Luckily, there are plenty of local options that will leave faces – and the local area – all aglow.

Willard Bay State Park’s annual drive-thru light show is back. Holiday guests to the park can experience the reservoir in a new way, with larger-than-life light displays in a natural setting. The show begins on November 26 and runs until December 30, with the exception of Christmas day. The bay will be illuminated daily from 5 – 10 p.m.

(Courtesy of Ogden Christmas Village)

The Ogden Christmas Village brings North Pole charm to Utah – and even Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. Christmas Village opening day has a full slate of festive events – like the Holiday Electric Light Parade and a fireworks show – lined up. And if you want to see dozens of Santas running through the streets of downtown Ogden, make sure not to miss the Santa Run. The Ogden Christmas Village opens on November 27 and runs through the new year. Lights are turned on daily at 5 p.m.

Downtown Salt Lake City will be visible from far and wide as this year’s festivities take over Temple Square. Although construction and the ongoing pandemic make it difficult to throw a celebration in the same capacity as years before, holiday revelers can still stroll the grounds to gaze at lights, as well as experience a variety of religious Christmas events like a nativity at the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

On November 29, Canyons Village will get lit. Not only will the giant tree be illuminated for the first time this season, but the sky will also be aglow with fireworks. The event also features live music, a craft market, and an opportunity to meet the man himself, Santa Claus. The event begins at 4 p.m. and the tree will be lit after sunset, at 5:15 p.m.

What’s better than seeing live animals at the zoo? Seeing ones made from lights, of course! Starting on December 3, visitors to Utah’s Hogle Zoo can weave their way through a menagerie of lights and life-sized glowing animal lanterns. The Christmas extravaganza also features a 135-foot lighted tunnel, rides on the Conservation Carousel, and an opportunity to meet the Jolly Old Elf at Santa’s Station. Cold weather shouldn’t be a deterrent, either, because hot chocolate will be among the delicious sweet treats available. ZooLights runs from December 3-26 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. each night. ZooLights will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas in Color takes your neighbor’s music-synced light show to the next level. This drive-thru wonderland features over 1 million Christmas lights arranged into a variety of delightful and festive shapes and patterns. The nationwide event benefitting the Make-a-Wish Foundation will take over the Salt Lake County Fairgrounds in South Jordan from now until January 1. Christmas in Color will be open Monday – Saturday from 5:30 – 10 p.m., except for Christmas and Thanksgiving.