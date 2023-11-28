SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Renowned country star Kenny Chesney is setting the bar even higher this next season by announcing several new tour dates in soccer stadiums around the country, including right here in the Beehive State.

As part of an announcement made today, Kenny Chesney’s highly-anticipated tour dubbed Sun Goes Down 2024 added three major soccer stadiums to the list of venues he’ll be visiting to perform. Among those additions, the artist will make his way to Utah when he takes the stage at the America First Field, home of Real Salt Lake, on Jul. 16, 2024.

So far, the Sun Goes Down 2024 tour is slated to make its way to 21 different cities across the U.S. Even more, he’ll be joined on stage here in Utah by special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

According to Chesney, performing in venues like soccer stadiums gives him the room to put on even bigger shows for fans.

“In a lot of ways, soccer stadiums are the best of both worlds,” he remarks in a news release. “You have the same kind of intimacy that you get in an amphitheater, but it’s big enough you have the ability to really hit the accelerator in terms of energy, music, connecting…”

Chesney has made waves in the country music scene for nearly three decades following the release of his debut album in 1994. Since then, he’s built an impressive fanbase — also called the No Shoes Nation — with over seven million monthly listeners on Spotify with his biggest hits including “American Kids,” “Get Along,” and “When the Sun Goes Down.”

Presale for Sun Goes Down 2024 will begin on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. MST and will end on Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. MST.

General ticket sales will start on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Chesney’s website.