SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Music fans, mark your calendars for this summer as Kendrick Lamar heads to Utah.

The 14-time GRAMMY Award-winning rapper will be headlining Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Aug. 24.

Tickets for the concert go on sale starting Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m.

Lamar will be kicking off “The Big Steppers Tour” on July 19 from Oklahoma City and will bring his to cities across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and more.

The multi-platinum California rapper will be joined by special guests Baby Keem on all tour dates and Tanna Leone on select tour dates.

(Courtesy of Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick Lamar performs at L.A. LIVE’s Microsoft Square during NBA All Star Weekend 2018 on Friday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

For fans looking to score early, presale tickets will be available to Cash App customers in an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.

“New and existing Cash App Cash cardholders can unlock the special presale and purchase tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase immediately,” event organizers say.

To check out Lamar’s full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.