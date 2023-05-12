Utah (ABC4) — In an attempt to one-up 7-Eleven’s free Slurpee day, Frazil will give out free Frazil slushies during the month of June.

This freebie is being given to kick off the celebration of Frazil’s 20-year anniversary. According to a press release, every Friday in June you can receive a free 12 oz Frazil at any participating location.

“Just head on in and let them know that you’re there for your free Frazil,” Their website states. “Limit 1 per person, while supplies last.”

In 2003 the company began as a side project for a shaved ice company but eventually found its footing as a permanent refreshment available at convenience stores.

According to a press release, there are over 21,000 operating Frazil machines in use. To locate a participating location, you can visit their interactive map. It also includes what flavors are available at which Utah locations.