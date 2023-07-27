SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In addition to their upcoming global tour through the 2023-24 season, the Jonas Brothers have just announced an extension in North America with 26 new shows — including a stop in Utah this fall.

As part of the group’s biggest tour to date, which features 90 shows spanning 20 countries, Jonas Brothers will arrive in Salt Lake City when they take the stage at the Maverik Center on Saturday, November 4.

First formed in 2005, after many popular appearances on the Disney Channel television network, the Jonas Brothers band consists of Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas. The following year they released their debut album titled ‘It’s About Time,’ which led to further collaboration until a temporary break-up in 2013 and reunion in 2019.

Overall, the Jonas Brothers band has sold over 17 million albums worldwide and boasts more than 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify — with some of their most recognizable hits being “Leave Before You Love Me,” “Sucker,” “Only Human,” and “Burnin’ Up.”

With high demand expected for ticket sales ahead of the upcoming international series, the tour is using a Verified Fan presale to offer audiences a better shot at landing tickets. Fans can register for the presale online now through Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET. Those selected to receive an access code will be able to participate starting on Thursday, August 3.

There will be a limited number of general on-sale tickets up for grabs beginning on Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. local time.