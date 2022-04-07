SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Parrot Heads, mark your calendars as Jimmy Buffett heads to Utah this fall.

The iconic musician will be headlining Vivint Arena on October 10.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting this Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

The beloved musician will be kicking off his “Life On the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022” on April 21 from Savannah, Georgia.

Buffett will be joined by The Coral Reefer Band to celebrate his 75th birthday and the 50th Anniversary of Buffet’s, “journey to Key West, the magical spot that provided (and continues to give) much inspiration behind the legend’s songs and infectious attitudes.”

Concertgoers will get to enjoy classic hits spanning Buffett’s decades-long discography along with newly-released tracks such as “Life on the Flip Side” and ‘Songs You Don’t Know By Heart.”

Event organizers say there is an eight-ticket purchase limit per customer.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Vivint Arena,” says General Manager Mark Powell. “We can’t wait to have the Parrot Heads at our venue for what will be the party of the year – do not miss out!”

To check out Buffett’s full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.