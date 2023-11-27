SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Award-winning country musician Jason Aldean announced an extension to his best-selling national tour today, bringing the artist to states across the U.S. next season, including Utah.

This extension to his Highway Desperado Tour, which has boasted over 40 sold-out headlining shows in 2023, will take Aldean to an additional 24 U.S. cities in 2024. He’ll make an appearance in Salt Lake City when he takes the stage at USANA Amphitheatre on Sep. 7, 2024.

During this performance in the Beehive State, the artist will be joined on stage by special guests Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver.

The tour announcement follows the release of Aldean’s 11th studio album earlier this month, Highway Desperado, which includes the artist’s Hot 100 chart-topping single “Try That In A Small Town.”

Aldean first broke into the country music scene with the acclaimed success of his self-titled debut album back in 2005.

Throughout his career, he’s earned five GRAMMY Award nominations, eleven ACM Award wins, and 40 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Even more, he’s garnered nearly 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify with his most notable hits including “You Make It Easy,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “She’s Country,” and “Got What I Got.”

Ticket presales begin on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. MST until Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. MST for members of the Aldean Army fan club.

General ticket sales will start on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. MST via the artist’s website.