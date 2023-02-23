SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Grab your skis, snowboards, boots and coats and head up to the slopes! Wednesday’s incredible snowstorm has brought fresh powder to Utah’s ski resorts making for a Powder Day.

Now, we don’t condone calling out sick or playing hooky to enjoy the fresh winter weather, but the near record-breaking snowfall needs to be enjoyed by someone.

Within the last 24 hours, two Utah Ski Resorts have claimed an official Utah Powder Day, earning more than a foot of snow in that window. Sundance Mountain Resort received nearly two feet of snow in the last 24 hours and a total of 44 inches of fresh powder since the storm started, according to the Utah Snow Report. Living up to its name, Powder Mountain near Ogden received 33 inches of fresh snow since the start of the storm, 13 of which came within the last day.

Sundance and Powder Mountain weren’t the only ones enjoying a fresh layer of snow. Solitude Mountain Resort recorded 38 inches of snow from the storm and Brighton Resort recorded 32 inches. Deer Valley Resort received 29 inches while Park City Mountain, Snowbird and Alta all got 25 inches of new snow. Cherry Peak and Snowbasin got their fair share from the storm, recording 26 inches and 27 inches, respectively.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No matter where you are across Utah, there is fresh snow to be enjoyed, but be sure to get to the resorts safely.

Because of the heavy storm, many backcountry roads in Little Cottonwood Canyon have been closed due to avalanche control and mitigation. Roads through the canyons have the Traction Law in effect and UDOT says to drivers are likely to be fully stopped at times.

There are always the Cottonwood Connect or UTA Ski Bus options open for Utah’s winter commuters. Though, UTA warns that due to traffic conditions in the Cottonwood Canyons, the ski bus could experience delays exceeding an hour.

Be sure to check conditions before heading into the mountains by visiting the UDOT Traffic Center or following along with real-time updates here on ABC4.com.