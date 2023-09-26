MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A colorful new art installation will soon be arriving at Fashion Place Mall and bringing with it a whole world of play for visitors.

The Los Trompos Experience is a free exhibit that will be at the mall beginning Oct. 5 and running through Nov. 5.

Translated in Spanish as “the spinning tops,” Los Trompos is a collection of life-size tops intricately woven with colored panels in the traditional style of Mexican artisans, according to the installation’s webpage.

Taking nostalgia from the popular children’s game to “new heights,” Los Trompos is a month-long experience that gives those of all ages an opportunity to take a spin, relax, and make new memories.

Los Trompos is a traveling exhibit created by Mexican designers Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena that’s been displayed in multiple places around the world including Mexico, France, and New York.

This summer, the designers unveiled another art installation at Fashion Place Mall featuring structures in the shape of small red homes with swings in the center.

Now, the installations were such a hit that they’re bringing the fun back to Murray.

According to a news release by Fashion Place, visitors are encouraged to try the spinning tops and take a photo to remember the experience. Those who do grab a photo can post, tag, and share it on social media with #LosTrompos2023.