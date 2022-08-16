CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week.

Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17.

The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in the state of Utah.

Guest can enjoy their favorite fresh-grilled burgers, hand-cut fries and frothy milkshakes in a new indoor dining space seating up to 89 people or enjoy their meal in the outdoor patio area.

A drive-thru lane will be available for quick meal pickups, as well.

The new restaurant will be open Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Since the franchise’s founding in 1948, the fast-food brand has expanded across California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado with 334 locations.