Immersive Van Gogh extends stay in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Earlier this year, immersive Van Gogh art exhibits began to pop up in major cities, and soon the digital media-based event swept the nation, becoming a cultural phenomenon. It wasn’t long before Salt Lake City was home to their very own Van Gogh exhibit, called Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

The event, hosted at downtown Salt Lake’s Atmosphere Studios, opened in October 2021, and was initially set to close its doors as 2021 came to a close. However, due to success and continued interest, the event organizers have made the decision to extend Beyond Van Gogh.

The exhibition will now close on January 30, 2022.

Salt Lake City’s immersive Van Gogh experience is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, YogaSix hosts an immersive yoga class inside the exhibition.

Tickets for Beyond Van Gogh are available here.