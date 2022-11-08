SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Innovation and imagination will shine bright this weekend at the Library Square and The Leonardo in downtown Salt Lake City. ILLUMINATE, a free festival and celebration from artists working with lights and technology, will be taking place Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the entire area between the City Council Building and Library Square will be turned into “a light museum.” Festival goers will be able to walk through “whimsical creations” and performers playing with light. The festival will include a Night Market that will host local artists and vendors, as well as live music, food and beverages, and light art installations from local and regional artists.

Highlighting the festivities, however, will be a drone-driven light show above the City County Building at 8 p.m. on Friday.

According to ILLUMINATE’s website, 150 drones will fly above the City County Building and will perform synchronized and choreographed aerial formations 400 feet in the air. The drones will be illuminated to “blend art and tech with a ‘wow factor’ without air and noise pollution.”

The whole family can also enjoy an interactive experience built around light and technology and a short film series titled “Remain in Light” at the STEAM lab in the Leonardo during the festivities.

Finally, a large-scale projection mapping piece will shine brightly on the east side of the City and County Building.

The indoor and outdoor event will be held rain or shine, though ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather Team’s 7-Day forecast shows signs of no rain and only chilly temperatures for the weekend.