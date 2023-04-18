SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop is set to headline the 2023 Utah Pride opening concert with drag queen Trixie Mattel and singer-songwriter Anabel Englund, according to the Utah Pride Center.

“We are so excited to elevate Utah Pride and bring world-class artists that have never performed in Utah before,” said Utah Pride Center Co-CEO Jonathan Foulk.

Organized by the Utah Pride Center, the Loud and Queer Concert will kick off after the Pride march and rally on Friday, June 2, at Washington and Library Square from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The entrance to the concert is located at 450 S. 300 E.

Tickets for the concert will go live on utahpride.org on Tuesday, April 18, for a limited time online. The price of the tickets is reportedly $15.

The concert is among a series of events the center has planned for the Utah Pride Festival from June 1 to 4. According to the Utah Pride Center, this year’s theme is “unapologetic,” which aims to send the message that the LGBTQ+ community is celebrating their diverse identities without any fears while fighting against notions of shame, guilt and stigma.

“Queer Joy is a form of resistance now more essential than ever given that LGBTQ+ human rights

are being deliberately undermined, and we’re seeing an increasing number of attacks against

transgender youth,” said Utah Pride Center Co-CEO Tanya Hawkins. “That’s why we invite everyone to join us in being unapologetic and loud about our unique identities.”

One of the events includes the Utah Pride Parade, which will happen on Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Salt Lake City. The parade hosts nearly 150,000 participants annually and is reported to be the largest LGBTQ+ event each year.

Hungry for more? A drag brunch featuring internationally touring celebrity impersonators is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at Shades on State from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The talent includes Lawanda Jackson, Dextaci, Olivia Knowles, Tiffany Bonet, and KC Sunshine.

Aside from that, there will also be two Pride Fest events on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at the Washington and Library Square featuring various singers and entertainers such as Vincint, La Roux, Crystal Waters and so on. Tickets range from $15 to $20.

“Pride Celebration proceeds are reinvested in our community members,” Foulk said. “The Center’s services are offered year-round for free or at a low cost, and include mental health, suicide prevention, social and support groups, training and education, special events and more, happening all throughout the year.”

For more information on UTAH PR!DE 2023, check out Utah Pride Center’s website.