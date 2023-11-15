SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Acclaimed Irish singer/songwriter Hozier has announced an extension of his ongoing world tour into the 2024 season, which will also bring the artist to the Beehive State when he performs in Salt Lake City next summer.

With 37 additional dates added to The Unreal Unearth Tour, following sold-out shows across the U.S. and Canada in 2023, Hozier will arrive here in Utah when he performs at USANA Amphitheatre on Aug. 31, 2024.

This momentous run comes on the heels of the artist’s third studio album release, Unreal Unearth, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 charts in August.

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, better known as Hozier, gained worldwide attention with the release of his solo blues-rock EP “Take Me to Church” in 2013. Upon its rise in popularity around the globe, the single earned him a GRAMMY Award nomination for “Song of the Year” and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the musician in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone: “I was just fumbling around and I came upon the idea for a chorus. Then I went up into the attic and made a little demo.”

Since his massive introduction, Hozier has made a lasting impression on the music scene, garnering nearly 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify and reportedly selling over one million tickets for venues around the globe.

In addition, the artist has created original compositions for the blockbuster film Legend of Tarzan and the Sony Playstation hit game God of War: Ragnarok.

Tickets for The Unreal Unearth Tour will go on sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. local time.